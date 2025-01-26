What happens if Eagles win, tie or lose vs Commanders in the 2025 NFC Championship Game?

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders will be aiming to secure their Super Bowl spot, and that ticket will go to the team that comes out on top in the 2025 NFC Championship Game. Jalen Hurts‘ Eagles have the advantage of Lincoln Financial Field as a stronghold to use to their benefit, while Jayden Daniels‘ team are looking to keep pulling off upsets this season.

Following the Detroit Lions’ loss last weekend, the top seed in the NFC, Nick Sirianni‘s team earned the right to host this crucial game at home. A 14-3 regular season record allowed Philadelphia to claim ownership of their division during the regular season.

The start of the playoffs showcased a strong performance from the team led by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, and after a solid showing in front of their home crowd, they dispatched the Green Bay Packers without hesitation, securing a 22-10 victory.

Last weekend, the Eagles once again took the field at home, and in a game with changing weather conditions where the cold and snow took center stage, they managed to overcome a tough opponent in the Los Angeles Rams and secure their spot in the conference final.

Fans look on prior to a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

What happens if the Eagles defeat the Washington Commanders?

If the Philadelphia Eagles manage to defeat the Washington Commanders, they will secure their spot in the Super Bowl, set to take place in New Orleans on February 9. Their potential opponent will be determined by the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

What happens if the Eagles and Commanders tie their game?

This might be the least likely outcome, and while a tie is possible during the regular season, at this stage of the playoffs, there must be a winner. So the question is: What happens if playoff games end in a tie?

If neither team gains an advantage during regulation, a 15-minute overtime will be played, with both the Eagles and Commanders guaranteed a possession. The team that scores more points than their opponent during this period, whether it’s a touchdown or field goal, will be declared the winner. If the score remains tied, overtime periods will continue until one team scores more points than the other.

What happens if the Eagles lose to the Commanders?

If the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Commanders, it will mark the end of their season under Nick Sirianni, and the team advancing to the Super Bowl will be Dan Quinn’s squad.

