It took just a few snaps for Saquon Barkley to rewrite NFL history in Super Bowl 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles running back shattered a long-standing record in the highly anticipated showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2024, Barkley made a major career move, leaving the New York Giants after failing to secure a long-term deal. For the first time, he tested free agency, opening the door to a fresh start.

The Eagles quickly swooped in with an enticing offer, and a few months later, Barkley found himself playing in his first Super Bowl—an incredible twist in his already remarkable career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saquon Barkley breaks Terrell Davis’ legendary NFL record

For many analysts, there’s no running back like Saquon Barkley right now. He was already a star with the Giants, but his move to Philadelphia took his game to another level.

Barkley joined a dynamic Eagles offense under OC Kellen Moore, which became even more dangerous with his arrival. The former Penn State standout proved to be the missing piece in an already potent attack.

Advertisement

see also Taylor Swift makes waves with her presence at Super Bowl LIX: Funniest memes and reactions

He came just a few yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record. However, another major milestone was within reach during the 2025 NFL playoffs.

Advertisement

In Super Bowl 2025 against the Chiefs, Barkley reached 2,769 scrimmage yards for the season, including the playoffs. With that mark, he surpassed the legendary record set by Terrell Davis in 1998 with the Denver Broncos.

Advertisement

What is Saquon Barkley’s contract with the Eagles?

Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles, which includes an $11.625 million signing bonus and $26 million guaranteed. His base salaries are set at $1.375 million in 2024, $11 million in 2025, and $12 million in 2026.

see also Video: Taylor Swift’s shocked reaction after being booed during the Super Bowl LIX

The deal secures Barkley for at least two seasons, guaranteeing him $24.5 million in earnings over that span. The Eagles have the option to release him after 2025, saving over $7 million but incurring an $8.475 million dead cap hit. If he stays for 2026, the team may look to restructure his contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement