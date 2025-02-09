Taylor Swift makes waves with her presence at Super Bowl LIX: Funniest memes and reactions

Taylor Swift‘s presence at Super Bowl LIX did not go unnoticed. During the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the singer became the center of attention, generating all kinds of reactions.
From comparisons to jokes about her support for her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, the pop star became the main character of the day, even overshadowing the performance and play of the players so far.
Many even criticized her, and when she was shown on the big screen, she was met with boos, sparking a rather genuine and funny reaction from the iconic singer of “So High School”. Of course, memes quickly began to surface…
Taylor Swift attends Super Bowl 2025: All the reactions
Taylor Swift officially has more Super Bowl appearances than Aaron Rodgers
“Taylor Swift enters the stadium” Grown men:
watching the superbowl tonight just to get a glimpse of taylor swift
I wonder if my mom realizes the only reason I watch football is because if taylor swift...21 years never cared about football, age 22 and 23 is spent watching the chiefs at the superbowl
just here for taylor swift and her boyfriend and maybe the halftime show
YOU LOOK LIKE, TAYLOR SWIFT.
Really disappointed at the lack of Taylor Swift so far
where is taylor swift i’ve been watching for 3 minutes