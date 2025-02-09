Trending topics:
NFL

Taylor Swift makes waves with her presence at Super Bowl LIX: Funniest memes and reactions

Taylor Swift stole the spotlight at Super Bowl LIX, turning heads and sparking a flood of hilarious memes and reactions. Her support for Travis Kelce made her the unexpected star of the night.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesIce Spice and Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025.

Taylor Swift‘s presence at Super Bowl LIX did not go unnoticed. During the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the singer became the center of attention, generating all kinds of reactions.

From comparisons to jokes about her support for her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, the pop star became the main character of the day, even overshadowing the performance and play of the players so far.

Many even criticized her, and when she was shown on the big screen, she was met with boos, sparking a rather genuine and funny reaction from the iconic singer of “So High School”. Of course, memes quickly began to surface…

Taylor Swift attends Super Bowl 2025: All the reactions

