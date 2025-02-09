Taylor Swift makes waves with her presence at Super Bowl LIX: Funniest memes and reactions

Taylor Swift‘s presence at Super Bowl LIX did not go unnoticed. During the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the singer became the center of attention, generating all kinds of reactions.

From comparisons to jokes about her support for her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, the pop star became the main character of the day, even overshadowing the performance and play of the players so far.

Many even criticized her, and when she was shown on the big screen, she was met with boos, sparking a rather genuine and funny reaction from the iconic singer of “So High School”. Of course, memes quickly began to surface…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor Swift attends Super Bowl 2025: All the reactions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement