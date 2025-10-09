Is Saquon Barkley playing today for Eagles vs Giants on TNF in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?

The Philadelphia Eagles open Week 6 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football against NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. However, the offense is not having its best days and Saquon Barkley appeared in the injury report. Will he play tonight?

Don’t worry Eagles fans or Barkley‘s Fantasy owners, the star running back was able to log a full practice on Wednesday and has no injury designation heading into the game, so he will play without any issues.

As Barkley said himself, it was “just some general soreness. I’m excited to go play” against his former team, the Giants. Barkley played his first six seasons for the Giants before the team went ahead and let him hit free agency.

The RB duel will be awesome

Few things are as terrifying as having an excited Saquon Barkley go and ball out against you but the Giants earned that by letting him hit free agency. However, to respond to that the G-Men now have one of the most energetic and crazy backs in the NFL. Enter the scene, Cam Skattebo.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants

The rookie is a savage and he passes that sentiment all throughout the roster. Him and Barkley are having similar seasons. Barkley has 267 yards and Skattebo has 240 on 20 less carries. While Skattebo runs 3.8 yards per attempt, Barkley is averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Eagles are dominating the Giants lately

The Eagles are a much better team than the Giants and it’s not even close. One is the Super Bowl champion, the other is not even going to the playoffs. Therefore, it’s no surprise to see how the Eagles have completely dominated their divisional rivals in the past eight games.

Philadelphia won seven out of the last eight games played vs. New York. That includes a 38-7 thrashing in the 2022 playoffs. It seems like no matter what, the Eagles are always able to get the win.