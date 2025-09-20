The New York Giants let Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley go despite both being solid players for the team. Now, the running back has slammed the NFC East club for that decision.

After the 2023 NFL season, the Giants decided not to give Saquon Barkley an extension, instead prioritizing Daniel Jones. Less than a year later, the team also moved on from its quarterback after he failed to deliver the expected results.

Barkley signed with the Eagles and went on to win the Super Bowl the following season. Now, Daniel Jones is thriving with the Colts, making many believe that New York was the real problem — not the players.

Saquon Barkley sends message to Daniel Jones after positive debut with Colts

With Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones thriving with the Eagles and Colts, respectively, many Giants fans are frustrated with the team’s front office.

Barkley secured a Super Bowl ring with Philadelphia, the Giants’ NFC East rival, just one year after leaving New York. Now, Daniel Jones has taken over as the Colts’ starting QB and has started the season 2-0 against all odds.

While they’re on different teams, Barkley hasn’t forgotten his former teammate. The running back revealed that, after the Eagles, he is rooting for Daniel Jones to succeed as well.

“Outside of the Philadelphia Eagles and myself, I want no one else to perform at a high level [more than] Daniel Jones,” Saquon Barkley said Saturday, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “The fact that he’s off to a hot start . . . to go out there now and play at a high level and get to show people the player that I know and the person I know. I’m a big believer in anything, it might not happen in football, but the way he carries himself and the way he works and the way he competes, it’s going to show at some point.”

Can the Colts fight for the Super Bowl?

Unlike Saquon Barkley with the Eagles, Daniel Jones’ path to a Super Bowl with the Colts seems less likely. While Indianapolis is off to a 2-0 start, they are not considered serious contenders just yet.

Nevertheless, the Colts are laying the foundation to become true contenders in the near future. Jones is thriving with the AFC South club and perhaps—just perhaps—he only needed to leave New York to finally chase the Super Bowl ring he has always desired.

