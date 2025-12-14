What happens if Seahawks lose against Colts today in 2025 NFL Week 15?

No teams have secured a playoff berth right now and it’s Week 15 already. However, two of the teams that are vying to get into the party will face off tonight. Still, what would happen if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Indianapolis Colts?

Before the game, the Seahawks have a 98% of chances to go to the NFL Playoffs. However, if they lose to the Colts, the percentage falls all the wa to 93%. While still a huge number, there are other things that could harm the Seahawks if they lose this game.

If the Seahawks lose, and the Rams win, their chances of winning the NFC West turn very slim, as they would fall one game behind them and the Rams already beat the Seahawks this year. Hence, it would force the Seahawks to beat the Rams in Week 16 to be back on track.

The Seahawks shouldn’t lose this game

Any given Sunday, right? Still, the Seahawks should really dominate this game against the Colts, who are starting a recently-unretired Philip Rivers at quarterback. Never the most mobile QB, the 44-year-old hasn’t played since 2021 Wild Card round. Seattle has the second-best scoring defense in the NFL, so Rivers should be in for a tough return.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks

Offensively, the Colts have some injuries and the Seahawks have one of the most unstoppable receivers in football. Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1,428. He also leads the league in receiving first downs. He is the reason why this offense looks so good and has a favorable matchup.

Seattle is one of the most complete rosters in the NFL

When you talk about an elite team on both sides of the ball, you talk about the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are the second-best scoring defense and the second-best scoring offense in the NFL this season.

It’s as elite as a team can be. They have a solid running game, a top passing game, a tough defense and are very well coached. The only doubt over this team is how quarterback Sam Darnold will play come playoff time, which is his big debt in the NFL.