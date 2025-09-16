NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay reveals key factor to watch ahead of Eagles matchup

The Los Angeles Rams couldn’t have asked for a better start to their NFL season, with two straight wins positioning them as early contenders—at the very least—for a playoff spot. Up next: a high-stakes clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. And there’s one small detail Sean McVay is making sure not to overlook.

In recent times, Nick Sirianni’s team has implemented a style of play that, for many, has been somewhat controversial—while others see it as highly effective. The now-infamous tush push is back in full force, and in their most recent games, many have pointed out that multiple false starts went uncalled by the officials.

Addressing this particular situation, Rams head coach spoke to the media and shared his stance—while also acknowledging the talent the Eagles have across their roster.

“Anytime that you see certain things, you have conversations with the league office to make sure you’re understanding, how is it officiated? How can we coach it?” McVay said, via transcript from the team. “I did see some of those things last night, and that’ll obviously be a big talking point because they’re such a damn good team and it’s such a successful play for them.

Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with a ‘Tush Push’.

“Those are conversations with the league office, but I’m sure they’ll have the same ones and operate within the confines of not getting a little bit of a rolling start before the ball is snapped.”

Staying on the right track

The Los Angeles Rams are on a mission to re-establish their dominance in the NFC West. Following a powerful start to the season, the team is focused on maintaining their momentum and seizing control of a highly competitive division.

With the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals also off to strong starts, the race for the top spot is heating up. The Rams’ potent offense, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and a dynamic receiving corps, has proven capable of outscoring opponents, while the defense has shown flashes of its elite potential.

The path to the NFC West crown won’t be easy, but the Rams are committed to a relentless pursuit of divisional supremacy, a crucial step toward their ultimate goal of another deep playoff run.

