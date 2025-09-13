NFL imposes multiple fines on three Jalen Hurts’ Eagles following win vs Cowboys

The NFL handed out disciplinary actions after the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys, imposing multiple fines on three players from quarterback Jalen Hurts’ team. The league reviewed the Week 1 clash and determined that several incidents crossed the line, resulting in financial penalties that highlight its continued emphasis on player conduct and safety.

As every Saturday, the league releases the list of players fined and sanctioned for unsportsmanlike or violent actions committed the previous week. In this case, the season-opening game in Brazil brought plenty of controversy. In addition to the fine handed to Jalen Carter, three Eagles players were also penalized.

Carter was fined and ejected after spitting at Dak Prescott, following the incident where the Cowboys quarterback also spat forward during the matchup against the defending Super Bowl champions. This week, the sanctions continued.

The three Eagles players fined

The NFL fined cornerback Cooper DeJean, cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and linebacker Nolan Smith. The first two were penalized for unnecessary roughness, while Smith was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles

Bennett received the heaviest punishment with a $23,186 fine for a hip-drop tackle, while DeJean was fined $11,593 for a facemask violation, the same amount Smith was charged for taunting during the win over the Cowboys.

A heavy fine total

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X account (formerly Twitter), the league issued $129,678 in fines for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 1. This figure also includes Carter’s spitting incident on Prescott, which significantly raised the total fines handed out by the league.