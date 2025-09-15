Jalen Hurts makes major admission about facing the Chiefs following the Eagles’ big win

Arrowhead was the stage for one of the most anticipated matchups of NFL Week 2, as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in their first meeting since the Super Bowl. And just like what went down in New Orleans months ago, Jalen Hurts and his team once again walked away with the win.

Yesterday’s result was much closer than the last time these two teams met, highlighting some progress in the Chiefs’ performance since then — or at the very least, a different approach to the game. Still, Nick Sirianni managed to outcoach Andy Reid and ended the night with a smile.

After the game, the Eagles’ quarterback spoke to the media and shared his thoughts, making it clear just how tough it was to once again come out on top against Mahomes and his teammates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think that’s the most important thing is finding a way to win,” Hurts said. “Given the competitive nature of the game and how our games have gone when we’ve played this team — it’s a really good team, we’ve got a ton of respect for them obviously — you’ve got to come in with a sense of focus, you’ve got to stay patient within yourself, stay patient within the team and your role, and let things come to you.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs congratulates Jalen Hurts.

Advertisement

“And I think, as a team, we showed up when we needed to the most. That’s the most important thing in this league.”

Advertisement

see also NFL imposes multiple fines on three Jalen Hurts’ Eagles teammates following win vs Cowboys

Winning as the only goal

While the Eagles’ performance last night may not have been the flashiest, it was certainly effective. Jalen Hurts continues to brush off any talk about whether his team plays pretty football or not, making it clear that, at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is getting the job done and securing the win.

Advertisement

“Games aren’t necessarily won off of fireworks, it’s won off scoring more points than the other team, so that’s what we were able to do,” the QB said.

“That’s complimentary football. That’s what it’s about. In the end when you play the game for one reason, you play the game to win, no more, no less, and I’m happy we were able to find a way to win.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Eagles?

With their main goal set on maintaining strong momentum this NFL season, the Eagles now face a tough stretch of games that will truly put them to the test — and reveal just how far this team can go in the campaign ahead.

vs Los Angeles Rams, September 21

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, September 28

vs Denver Broncos, October 5

@ New York Giants, October 9

@ Minnesota Vikings, October 19