Falcons shock the NFL with release of former Pro Bowler and key Michael Penix Jr. teammate

Younghoe Koo was one of the best kickers in the NFL not so long ago. Then, his level started to dip, but now the Atlanta Falcons have not only benched him, but now they have released him. Hence, Michael Penix Jr. loses a teammate that had plenty of good times in a Falcons’ jersey.

The replacement is Parker Romo, who scored 5/5 field goals in his debut game on primetime vs. Vikings. Given Koo’s recent struggles and how good Romo looked, the team cemented Romo’s starting spot by releasing Koo altogether. Penix Jr. now gets an in-form kicker.

Romo looked impressive and literally guided the team to a win in Week 2. Koo made very important kicks for the team but then something snapped, making him an unreliable kicker for the Falcons.

Koo should have many suitors

Kickers are not in a good moment right now in the NFL. Many are not reliable and even with many kickers having no leg-strength issues, the accuracy of many of them are leaving something to desire. Hence, Koo should be able to land a new job relatively soon.

A Pro Bowler in 2020, Koo was regarded as a top-tier kicker prior to the 2024 season. Many teams with kicker issues should see value on the 31-year-old as the talent has been shown. If Koo can recover his form with a change of scenery, he could once again become one of the best kickers in the league.

Who are the best kickers in the NFL?

As of now, Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey and Steelers’ Chris Boswell are regarded as the two best kickers in the NFL. They not only have the leg, but the accuracy is there. They have come in clutch for both teams to secure wins.

Currently, Indianapolis Colts’ Spencer Shrader has nailed 9-out-of-9 field goals and scored all five extra points too. Titans’ Joe Slye has scored 8/8 on field goals and 1/1 on extra points. Finally, Jaguars’ second-year kicker, Cam Little, is also making waves scoring 6/6 field goals and 5/5 on extra points.