Falcons make bold move, move on from Younghoe Koo: Who is the team’s new kicker?

The kicker position is more important in the NFL than many realize. For that reason, the Atlanta Falcons have decided to move on from Younghoe Koo and replace him heading into Week 2.

In Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, the Falcons nearly secured a crucial win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it came down to their kicker—and he failed to deliver.

Koo missed a 44-yard attempt wide right in the final moments to tie the match, sealing the Buccaneers’ victory. Frustrated with his mistakes, the team has decided to make a change.

Who is the new kicker of the Falcons?

On Saturday, the Falcons announced that Younghoe Koo would not play against the Vikings for non-injury reasons—essentially benching him.

The team then confirmed that Parker Romo would take over as the starting kicker in Week 2. The 28-year-old made 11-of-12 field goals and 7-of-8 extra points in four games for Minnesota last year. Now, he’ll face his former team with the chance to steal Koo’s job for the rest of the season.