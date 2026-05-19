Raiders reveal how QB Fernando Mendoza is already mastering Klint Kubiak’s playbook

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Las Vegas Raiders selected Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, the rookie quarterback is already turning heads at rookie minicamp with his unique learning method.

Fernando Mendoza has joined the Las Vegas Raiders to become their franchise quarterback. He is quickly making a statement with his new team, as the coaching staff is already thoroughly impressed by his unique ability to absorb Klint Kubiak’s playbook perfectly.

For many scouts, Fernando Mendoza is a generational talent—not only because of his physical football skills, but also due to his exceptional reasoning and the way he studies the sport off the field.

The Raiders are already witnessing this intellectual approach firsthand. According to offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, Mendoza does not just want to learn how to execute certain plays; he also wants to understand the “why” behind them to fully master the system.

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“He’s somebody that wants to know the whys of everything, the story behind everything,” Andrew Janocko said of Mendoza, via the team’s official website. “What we’re calling, but why are we calling it?

“He’s really just a sponge that wants to know everything. So it’s a lot of fun working with a quarterback like that because he’s coming in as a blank slate in this offense — never been in this offense before — and just asking a ton of questions.”

Fernando Mendoza is special, but the Raiders need to help him

The Raiders, who are one of five teams without a primetime game in 2026, have struggled to find a definitive replacement for Derek Carr. Fernando Mendoza might be the answer, but the club definitely needs to surround him with a strong supporting cast to let his talent shine.

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As of today, the Raiders have a decent offensive foundation for Mendoza to work with. He has an outstanding tight end in Brock Bowers and a solid running back in Ashton Jeanty, but the wide receiver corps could definitely use an upgrade.

Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailer are currently the primary wide receivers on the roster. While it seems like an elite, top-tier target is missing from this group, Mendoza’s natural talent could help both wideouts break out and shine despite not being regarded as premier weapons.

Can Fernando Mendoza start over Kirk Cousins in Week 1?

As of today, Kirk Cousins is listed as QB1 on the Raiders’ early depth charts. His veteran experience leads many to believe he will start in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, yet Mendoza is already making a strong push to win the quarterback race.

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According to reports, if Mendoza puts together a solid rookie minicamp and shines in offseason workouts, he could realistically start over Cousins in Week 1. However, the Raiders might also choose to go with the veteran to open the season, allowing the rookie to learn from the sidelines for a few weeks before ultimately taking control of the offense.