Bailey Zappe’s impressive performances as New England’s quarterback while Mac Jones is out have created certain speculation about the Patriots’ quarterback job.

The Patriots were dealt with a huge blow early in the 2022 NFL season when Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain. Things looked even worse when backup QB Brian Hoyer got injured against the Packers.

However, Bailey Zappe raised many eyebrows when taking over for the veteran signal-caller. Though the team lost to Green Bay that day, the fourth-round rookie did a decent job.

Far from slowing down, Zappe did even better in the next two games, heading into Week 7 with a 2-0 record as starter. Though many believe this put Jones in a tough spot, things seem to be just fine at the quarterback room.

Former Patriot reveals locker room mood amid QB talk

“I was with both of these guys Monday night at the charity event. The team loves both of them. They were in there hanging out, laughing and joking,” former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty said on Good Morning Football, via Patriots Wire.

“So for me, I look at this situation, you had the Bledsoe, you had the Brady. But for me, it’s more RGIII and Kirk Cousins because of the fact that, yes, those two guys were drafted in the same draft, but very similar.

“Mac Jones was drafted with a first-round draft pick last year, and Zappe, I believe, was fourth-round this year. …So now you have Bailey Zappe and you have Mac Jones. You have two guys that solidify the quarterback room.”

Jones may have not started the 2022 season on the right foot, throwing five interceptions in three games. However, it would be unfair to forget he did great in his rookie season, leading New England back to the postseason.

The good news for Bill Belichick is that Zappe proved he is capable of being up to the task. But for a while, Jones’ job shouldn’t be in danger. Of course, only time will tell.