Former Pro Bowler accuses Kevin Stefanski, Browns of setting up Shedeur Sanders to fail

One of the major storylines grabbing attention has been the final decision made by the Cleveland Browns regarding the future of their NFL rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has decided to keep Sanders within the organization, but not everyone is pleased with how the franchise is handling his development.

Former Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh openly criticized Stefanski, arguing that the Browns set Sanders up to fail by playing him alongside second- and third-stringers destined to be cut at the close of the preseason finale.

“From my assessment… they don’t want a controversy. We know what Flacco can do. Why is Flacco starting the game? We know what he can do… so if you’re trying to figure out who you’re going to play in case Flacco gets hurt, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur, you let them split the game. Snoop [Huntley] is getting cut. You let them [Gabriel and Sanders] battle it out,” Houshmandzadeh said on the Nightcap show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To me, it was like wow, you put him in with guys that’s going to be on the street. They’re all getting cut, Shannon. Everybody Shedeur played with, they getting cut… you didn’t give this man [Shedeur] a fighting chance to compete. He went into a gun fight with two knives. You’re going to lose that every time,” he added.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns during training camp.

Advertisement

Who else backed this criticism?

The conversation also included Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who echoed Houshmandzadeh’s concerns. Both analysts blasted the Browns for placing Sanders as the fourth-string quarterback on their unofficial depth chart despite ongoing injuries in the position group. They suggested the team has denied Sanders a legitimate chance to compete, accusing the organization of trying to “break” him through questionable treatment.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Shedeur Sanders is not being sabotaged by Browns even after Kevin Stefanski’s latest controversial decision

The criticism comes during a turbulent NFL preseason for Sanders, who was once projected as a first-round pick before sliding to the fifth round. He has shown flashes of promise, including a standout performance in Cleveland’s 30–10 win over the Carolina Panthers, but has also struggled to secure a clear path toward a starting role.

Advertisement

The Browns’ decision to bring in veteran quarterbacks while limiting Sanders’ opportunities has raised questions about the franchise’s commitment to developing young talent. Cleveland has already been criticized in the past for mishandling young quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield and Johnny Manziel, and Stefanski’s approach with Sanders is drawing fresh scrutiny.

As the regular season approaches, all eyes will be on Stefanski and how he manages the quarterback situation in Cleveland. The handling of Sanders could carry long-term consequences for the Browns’ success, while also shaping the team’s reputation among former players, analysts, and fans.

Advertisement