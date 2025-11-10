George Kittle sends warning about 49ers playoff chances after tough home loss to Rams

Trending topics:
George Kittle attempted to calm tensions following the beatdown the San Francisco 49ers suffered at home against the Los Angeles Rams. He sent a strong message about what the team can do to reach the playoffs.

By Richard Tovar

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers.
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers.

After the San Francisco 49ers’ home loss to the Los Angeles Rams, veteran tight end George Kittle wasn’t shying away from expectations. “We are incredibly talented, and we still have guys coming back,” Kittle said, maintaining confidence in a roster built for a deep run. “Mac’s been playing so well, so people are talking about controversy, but Brock’s an amazing quarterback, and that’s why we paid him so much money.”

Kittle, who has played in 12 postseason games across four years but still chases his first ring, believes this group has everything needed to compete again. “At some point, we’ll get Ricky and Brandon back,” he noted. “We have a lot of talent. We can score a ton of points, and I believe our defense will get a little bit better every single week.”

The 49ers have made the playoffs three times in the last five years, with their most recent deep run coming in 2023 when they reached Super Bowl LVIII before falling to the Chiefs. Despite the setback this season, Kittle’s message was clear, the 49ers aren’t backing down, and their playoff push is far from over.

