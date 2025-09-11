George Pickens sends clear message to Dak Prescott about his debut with the Cowboys

George Pickens is now focused on his present with the Dallas Cowboys following their Week 1 loss of the 2025 NFL season to the Philadelphia Eagles. Dak Prescott’s offensive partner has made it clear what the team is missing in order to take a step forward in quality.

Pickens was targeted by Prescott four times during the game, catching three passes for a total of 30 yards. Although the Dallas team was unable to get past the Eagles in their season opener, the wide receiver showed precision in his game.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer also added that Pickens’ effort was notable and that he saw no issues with him during the team’s season-opening loss to the Eagles. However, the player’s self-criticism has been evident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pickens’ analysis

“Really just trying to stay open for them. I’m not really worried about touches, receptions, all that type of stuff. I’m just trying to be available for the team. Just trying to focus on the first win,” Pickens said in a press conference, according to NBC Sports.

George Pickens, former wide receiver of the Cowboys

Advertisement

Pickens’ performance against the Eagles showed alignment with the rest of the receiving group, as no touchdowns have come from that part of the offense. Most of the scoring has instead come from the running backs, such as Javonte Adams.

Advertisement

see also Cowboys could assign new role to Dak Prescott’s weapon to partner him with George Pickens & CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys’ next chance

Dallas has the opportunity to prove that the loss to the Eagles was just a bad start and not the beginning of a downward trend this season. In that context, Pickens and the team will have another chance to secure a win in their upcoming matchup against the New York Giants.