Brian Schottenheimer makes something clear about CeeDee Lamb after key drops in Cowboys loss against Eagles

Brian Schottenheimer spoke about who should be blamed for the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles. It's not CeeDee Lamb.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Brian Schottenheimer head coach of the Dallas Cowboys
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesBrian Schottenheimer head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer is not worried about CeeDee Lamb, despite several drops by the star wide receiver that were key in the Dallas Cowboys losing their first game of the 2025 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I don’t worry about CeeDee Lamb. CeeDee’s going to be fine. He’s a great player. This was a team defeat and we own that. We understand where we can go as a football team. I love the competition. I thought guys competed. I thought that was great, but we’re all about winning and we didn’t win. Therefore, it’s not good enough.”

The Cowboys surprised the NFL with a solid performance on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions. All of this came despite Jerry Jones deciding to part ways with his best player, trading Micah Parsons to the Packers.

How many drops did CeeDee Lamb have?

CeeDee Lamb had three drops in the game between the Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The most important came with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter, when Dak Prescott threw a perfect pass that would have put them in the red zone.

However, incredibly, the ball slipped out of Lamb’s hands. Later, on the final opportunity to stay in the game, CeeDee had another chance, nearly capitalizing with a spectacular diving catch that he’s accustomed to making. Neither play was successful, and the Cowboys couldn’t complete the comeback.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
