The New York Giants have lost Malik Nabers for the rest of the 2025 NFL season. Now, the talented wide receiver has named the player who he believes will become Jaxson Dart‘s new favorite target moving forward.

In Week 4, Nabers suffered a torn ACL during the Giants’ victory over the Chargers. The turf at MetLife Stadium has long been criticized for its poor conditions, and unfortunately, it has now claimed another victim.

Nabers will miss the remainder of the season and could even be sidelined at the start of the next campaign. For that reason, he has already identified who should take his role as Jaxson Dart’s primary target: Jalin Hyatt.

Malik Nabers identifies his replacement: Who is Jalin Hyatt?

The Giants have lost their most dangerous weapon in Nabers, leaving Dart without his top option in the passing game.

Even though this is a massive blow for the Giants’ offense, Nabers doesn’t believe it’s the end of the world. He pointed out that the team still has a solid group of wideouts, and one underdog in particular could rise to the occasion.

Jalin Hyatt, now in his third year with the Giants, revealed that he spoke with Nabers following the injury. According to Hyatt, the star wideout encouraged him and told him he would shine in his absence.

“We had a long talk,” Jalin Hyatt said. “He’s one of my best friends on this team. He’s been in my corner, he’s kind of seen the adversity I’ve been through. He just told me it’s my chance, this is the time for me to do what I’ve got to do. So I’m going to be ready. I just can’t wait to go out, play Sunday, play with Jaxson, and get a win.”

Jalin Hyatt’s numbers so far

The Giants drafted Hyatt in 2023 with the 73rd overall pick. He posted a decent rookie season with 23 receptions for 373 yards, but he will need to elevate his game significantly if he wants to live up to expectations.

So far, Hyatt has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL. In fact, he has not recorded a single reception this season, but his workload is expected to increase dramatically as he takes on a bigger role with Nabers sidelined.

