Jaxson Dart remembers Malik Nabers’ injury after first NFL win as Giants’ starter

The New York Giants’ first win of the NFL season came, interestingly, after benching Russell Wilson and putting their trust in Jaxson Dart. The rookie had an exceptional game against the Chargers, even overcoming the tough injury suffered by one of his top weapons, Malik Nabers.

Joy was evident in the words of the former Ole Miss player who, despite securing his first win as a professional in the league, didn’t forget about his teammate, immediately dedicating a heartfelt message to him.

“Malik is — I’ve said it — Malik’s one of one,” the talented quarterback said. “When you have a guy like that on the field, you have all the confidence in the world that he can just be a dominant game-changer.

“But I thought from that moment, obviously, it’s really hard seeing one of your best friends go down, but we were able to rally, and I thought guys made some good plays. But, obviously, prayers to him.”

Teammates huddle around Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants.

“You hate to see your teammate, your brother, go down and look in pain like that,” Dart also added. “But I’m just going to be praying for him, and I’ve got his back through it all.”

What happened to Nabers?

The New York Giants’ worst fears were confirmed Monday as an MRI revealed that star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday’s victory over the Chargers.

The devastating non-contact injury immediately shutters the 2025 campaign for the explosive young playmaker, dealing a catastrophic blow to the Giants’ offense and significantly impeding the development of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Nabers will now begin a long rehabilitation process with an eye toward returning for the 2026 season.

Other weapons for Dart in the Giants’ offense

Giants’ WR depth chart for Jaxson Dart in 2025 NFL season is suddenly thin, thrusting Wan’Dale Robinson and veteran Darius Slayton into the spotlight as the team’s top receiving options.

The former Kentucky player is the most likely candidate to become the primary target for rookie QB, having already shown solid production from the slot.

Slayton provides a proven deep threat on the outside, but New York will also desperately need 2023 third-rounder Jalin Hyatt to finally step up and utilize his elite speed to fill the massive void left by Nabers’ catastrophic injury. The rest of the wide receiver room will need to collectively elevate their game to keep the offense from stalling.