Video: Malik Nabers exits Giants vs Chargers with apparent knee injury

A sweet Sunday turned sour for New York Giants fans. As the G-men were rejoicing looking at their rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart deliver against a very good defense like the Los Angeles Chargers, now it all turned grey as their best wide receiver, Malik Nabers, went down after a deep route.
Nabers ran a vertical route and tried to jump to make a grab. As soon as he jumped something looked wrong and then he couldn’t get back up. He held his right knee. It seems something happened at the time of the jump. Nabers had to be carted off.
This is a developing story…
