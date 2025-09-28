Malik Nabers injured vs Chargers: Giants’ WR depth chart for Jaxson Dart in 2025 NFL season

The young offensive duo of Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers had sparked endless hopes for the New York Giants. Unfortunately, Nabers’ severe injury in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers puts this partnership on hold for now. What other passing options does the QB for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

According to the Giants’ official depth chart on their website, some of the wide receivers Jaxson Dart can rely on are veteran Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and rookie Beaux Collins.

Slayton is arguably the most seasoned and reliable target, while Wan’Dale Robinson brings versatility and speed out of the slot. Meanwhile, rookie Beaux Collins now has a golden opportunity to prove himself at the professional level.

Joining this intriguing group of receivers are Jalin Hyatt and Gunner Olszewski, who may be slightly further down the depth chart when it comes to seeing action on the field. It’s worth noting that both Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Da’Quan Felton are currently unavailable due to injuries.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants.

The Giants’ offense is facing increasing problems. Not only are injuries taking their toll, but it’s also worth noting that the head coach decided to bench Russell Wilson ahead of the game against the Chargers.

What happened to Nabers?

Terrible news struck the New York Giants on Sunday as star wide receiver Malik Nabers was carted off the field with what appeared to be a serious right knee injury during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The non-contact injury occurred in the second quarter when Nabers was running a deep route and his right leg buckled as he planted to jump for a pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart. The second-year playmaker, who established himself as a critical component of the Giants’ offense, was in visible pain before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

The immediate fear is a season-ending injury, representing a massive and potentially crippling loss for the Giants’ offensive attack. Tests on Monday will reveal the real extent of Nabers’ injury.

