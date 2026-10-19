49ers vs Commanders WR depth charts today for MNF in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers face off on Monday Night Football in a battle of excellent, veteran wideouts.

As the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders play on Monday Night Football. As Week 6 closes, both teams feature a lot of veteran yet serviceable wideouts.

The San Francisco 49ers have Mike Evans as their best wideout but Deebo Samuel is out of the game due to a hamstring injury. Hence, the wideout depth chart for this game must vary from the usual. The RB depth charts for 49ers vs Commanders are also determined.

As for the Commanders, the question is whether Stefon Diggs will play or not vs 49ers. However, given that he practiced late in the week, it seems like he will at least try to suit up.

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49ers WR depth chart vs Commanders

The 49ers are relying heavily on Mike Evans but the veteran has delivered. He is ageing like fine whine. However, there also needs to be said that this passing offense also uses George Kittle quite a lot, as one of the NFL’s premiere tight ends. This is the WR depth chart for today vs Commanders:

#49ers WR Mike Evans is expected to play despite not practicing this week due to ribs and Achilles issues, per @MaioccoNBCS pic.twitter.com/sLijvZBrqm — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 19, 2026

Mike Evans

Brandin Cooks

Jacob Cowing

Jordan Watkins

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Commanders WR depth chart vs 49ers

The Commanders have a veteran core to join rookie Antonio Williams. However, it will all depend on Stefon Diggs’ status to actually evaluate how this offense is going to work. This is the WR depth chart vs 49ers: