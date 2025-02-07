Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate 2025 is shaping up to be the most anticipated culinary and musical event of the pre-Super Bowl season, which this year will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of food stalls, including over 20 standout restaurants and exclusive concepts created by Guy Fieri. Additionally, the event will feature live performances from renowned artists.

So, if you’re ready to taste the best of gastronomy and soak in a festival atmosphere before the big game, mark this date on your calendar. Flavortown is waiting for you with open arms for an unforgettable day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be presenting at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate 2025?

The event will feature live performances from renowned artists such as Diplo (DJ and producer), Flavor Flav (the iconic member of Public Enemy) and Cowboy Mouth, who will bring their energy and talent to the festive atmosphere.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate (Source: @GuysTailgate)

Advertisement

This will be the first time that Diplo will perform at Flavortown Tailgate, bringing his unique style and energy to the event. On the other hand, Flavor Flav and Cowboy Mouth have already been part of previous editions.

Advertisement

Is Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate 2025 free?

General admission is free, although prior registration is required. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, VIP tickets are available, offering additional benefits such as priority access and special tastings.

Advertisement

The VIP ticket offers a much more exclusive and comfortable experience. VIP attendees will have priority access to the event, allowing them to skip the long lines and quickly enter the celebration.

Additionally, they will enjoy special tastings of selected dishes and drinks that will not be available to the general public. They will also have access to reserved areas with a more private and relaxed atmosphere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate have a minimum age?

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate does not have a strict minimum age, making it a family-friendly event. However, minors must be accompanied by an adult. Children under 13 typically do not need a ticket for general admission.

From 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, attendees will be able to enjoy an explosion of flavors and vibes, with over 20 restaurants featuring the signature quality of Guy Fieri and his culinary friends.