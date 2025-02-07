The Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting event of the year, where NFL stars compete for glory. But among the gridiron titans, there is another group of protagonists who rarely get the spotlight: the referees.

They are the ones who maintain order amidst the chaos, making split-second decisions that can determine a team’s fate… and ignite the fury of millions of fans, as we’ve seen in past editions.

For Super Bowl LIX, set to take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the NFL has selected its elite officiating crew, led by Ronald Torbert, a veteran with experience in high-pressure games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who’s officiating the Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX is not only the pinnacle event of football but also a showcase for the NFL’s top referees. This year, it will feature an officiating crew led by Ronald Torbert, a lawyer by profession and a graduate of Harvard Law School.

Referee Ronald Torbert #62 enters the field before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Ronald began his NFL career in 2010 as a side judge and was promoted to referee in 2014. This will be his second Super Bowl as the lead referee, having previously officiated Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

Advertisement

Mike Morton, who will serve as the umpire, holds the distinction of being the first official to participate in a Super Bowl after having played and won one as a player. He was a linebacker for the St. Louis Rams and won Super Bowl XXXIV.

Advertisement

Referee: Ronald Torbert (62)

Umpire: Mike Morton (89)

Down judge: Max Causey (21)

Line judge: Mark Stewart (75)

Field judge: Mearl Robinson (31)

Side judge: Boris Cheek (41)

Back judge: Jonah Monroe (120)

Replay official: Kevin Brown

Replay assistant: NFL Front Office

How much will referees be paid for Super Bowl LIX?

Although the NFL does not publicly disclose the salaries of its officials, it is estimated that NFL referees earn an average of $201,000 per year, according to information from the 2019 collective bargaining agreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, officials selected to work the Super Bowl receive an estimated bonus of between $40,000 and $50,000 per game, as reported by Sporting News. Therefore, being a referee is quite an important job.

Being a referee in the Super Bowl is not just an honor; it’s a test of nerves of steel. Any mistake will be etched in the memories of fans, dissected on social media, and replayed on sports shows for days, weeks, or even years.

Advertisement

In a game where every yard matters, the referees are the impartial judges who ensure that history is written on the field… and not in the replay room. Although officiating is a part-time job, it carries great responsibility.