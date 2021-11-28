Houston Texans play against New York Jets for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Houston Texans and New York Jets meet in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at NGR Stadium on November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Another try to win. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

A win for the Texans after eight consecutive weeks of losing every game, but it was an astonishing and unexpected win against the Tennessee Titans 22-13 at home. Before that win the Texans were resting in Bye Week 10.

The New York Jets haven't won a game since Oct. 31 against the Bengals 34-31, but the last three weeks were back-to-back losses for them against the Colts, Bills and Dolphins. The Jets used Flacco in Week 11 to seek a win against the Dolphins but it was all a flop.

Houston Texans vs New York Jets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: NGR Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Houston Texans vs New York Jets: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Houston Texans vs New York Jets: Storylines

The Texans have a negative record with 2 wins and 8 losses, the only wins were against Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21 in Week 1 and the most recent was against Tennessee Titans 22-13 in Week 11, nine weeks between one victory and another. That's how mediocre the Texans season is. All that Deshaun Watson-related drama has hit the Texans, they need a quarterback like Watson, but he's unlikely to play for Houston again this season or in the near future. The Texans are scoring an average of 15 points per game as the worst offense of the season.

The New York Jets were experimenting with Joe Flacco in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins, but the result was negative. The team lost the game 17-24, but that game served as an opportunity to test some rookie players on the roster. The first half of that game was tied 7-7, and Joe Flacco threw 2 touchdowns with no interceptions during the game, but the second half was a victory for the Dolphins with 17 points to 10 for the Jets. The Jets' offensive line is scoring an average of 17.8 points per game, and the offense is the worst of the 2021 NFL season allowing 32 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Houston Texans vs New York Jets in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Houston Texans vs New York Jets: Predictions And Odds

Houston Texans are favorites at home with -2.5 points to cover and -133 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a poor offense to win against rivals but the experience is within the team. New York Jets are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +123 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: OVER 44.5.



FanDuel Houston Texans -2.5 / -133 Totals 44.5 New York Jets +2.5 +123

* Odds via FanDuel