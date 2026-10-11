How long will Ayra Starr’s halftime show at Jaguars vs Eagles last?

Ayra Starr will bring her Afrobeats sound to the Jaguars vs. Eagles NFL London Game, adding a musical highlight to the international showdown. How much time will the Nigerian-born star have to light up Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to bring more than football to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Afrobeats star Ayra Starr headlining the halftime show during the 2026 NFL London Game.

The matchup is part of the league’s biggest international season yet, featuring a record seven shows across its global schedule. For fans planning their Sunday around the game, one question stands out: how long will the halftime show last?

The NFL has confirmed her appearance, alongside the national anthems, but has not announced an official duration, leaving viewers curious about how much time the singer will have to take the London crowd through her music.

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How long will Ayra Starr’s halftime show last?

The NFL has not announced the official duration of Ayra Starr’s halftime show. However, based on recent performances, it is estimated to last between three and five minutes, similar to the Jonas Brothers’ show.

Ayra Starr performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival (Source: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The performance will begin shortly after halftime starts, once the players have left the field. This is not the first time the NFL has come to London, but it is the first time Ayra Starr will take the stage at the event.

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The hundreds of fans attending the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be able to enjoy a setlist packed with Afrobeats and the signature style that has made the Nigerian-born singer stand out.