How many fans are attending Jets vs Broncos in Week 6 London game today, Oct. 12?

The NFL returns to London as the New York Jets face the Denver Broncos in a Week 6 showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 12. Kickoff is set for 9:30 AM ET, marking another early start for fans tuning in from the U.S.

Both teams arrive overseas searching for momentum — Bo Nix leading the Broncos’ offense in his second campaign under Sean Payton, while the Jets, still looking for rhythm after a slow start, rely on playmakers like Garrett Wilson.

The atmosphere in the arena tells its own story: a blend of British enthusiasm and American tradition. From tailgate-style gatherings to the echoes of “J-E-T-S” chants, London transforms into a temporary home for NFL passion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many fans are expected at the Jets vs Broncos game?

The NFL returns to the United Kingdom this Sunday, October 12, as the New York Jets host the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6 of the 2025 season. Kickoff is set for 9:30 AM ET, and early projections suggest a crowd of more than 60,000 fans will pack the venue for one of the league’s marquee international matchups.

Josh Reynolds #83 of the New York Jets in 2025. (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This marks the Jets’ second appearance in London and their first as designated home team under the NFL’s Global Markets Program, which granted them marketing rights in the UK in 2022. The Broncos, meanwhile, return to British soil for the first time since their 2010 win over the 49ers at Wembley.

Advertisement

The game arrives at a pivotal moment for both franchises. The Jets, still searching for their first win of the season, enter Week 6 with a 0–5 record and mounting pressure on head coach Aaron Glenn. Denver, on the other hand, has rebounded from a rocky start and rides a two-game win streak after victories over Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

Advertisement

Beyond the gridiron, the NFL has transformed London into a weeklong celebration of American football. The Jets have hosted fan events across the city, including a pop-up “Jets Pub” in Soho, meet-and-greets with players and youth clinics aimed at growing the sport locally.