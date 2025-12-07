What happens if the Miami Dolphins lose or win today against the NY Jets in 2025 NFL Week 14?

Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will bring us a number of clashes between division rivals, including an AFC East showdown between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

This will be the second time these familiar foes face each other this season, with the Dolphins gaining the upper hand by 27-21 when they hosted the Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 at Hard Rock Stadium.

That game allowed Miami to secure its first win of the 2025 NFL season, and today could be another opportunity for Mike McDaniel and company to take a step forward in their playoff push.

Are Dolphins eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs with a loss to Jets today?

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Dolphins’ chances of making the playoffs would remain at 1% if they lose to the Jets today. While it wouldn’t completely eliminate Miami from playoff contention, falling in New York would put the Fins in a very tough spot.

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins pitches the ball to De’Von Achane against the New York Jets.

What if the Dolphins beat the Jets today?

Curiously, the Dolphins’ playoff probability would also be 1% even if they beat the Jets today. Those are their current odds as well, which shows how complicated Miami’s path to the postseason looks.

Heading into Week 14 with a 5-7 record, the Dolphins know they have no margin for error in the final stretch of the 2025 NFL season. Currently 11th in the AFC standings, Tua Tagovailoa’s team needs to continue adding to the win column while hoping other playoff contenders lose games.

Other results that could help the Dolphins

The best case scenario for Miami today would be to beat the Jets and see the Bills lose to the Cincinnati Bengals, as Buffalo is not only a division rival but also a team in the playoff hunt, currently holding the seventh seed—which grants the last Wild Card berth.

It would also be ideal for the Fins to watch the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, but they can’t get ahead of themselves yet. With so many self-inflicted wounds, the Dolphins now need to go one game at a time, making sure to do their job before expecting to get help from other teams. According to the NFL’s official website, Miami is 14th when it comes to remaining strength of schedule at .508.

