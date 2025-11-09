How many fans are attending the Colts vs Falcons Week 10 game in Berlin today?

A wave of anticipation sweeps this morning as the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons charge into Europe’s spotlight. The legendary Olympiastadion Berlin welcomes the NFL for another regular-season clash on German soil.

Inside the oval coliseum, tens of thousands of fans packed the stands, turning the venue into a roar of gridiron energy and international flair. The National Football League’s push into new markets has never felt more vivid.

As kickoff approached, the buzzing crowd set the tone for what promises to be one of the most globally-watched games this season. The atmosphere it’s about a cultural moment that stretches far beyond the playing field.

How many fans are attending the Colts vs. Falcons game?

On Sunday, November 9, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons in what becomes the first regular-season NFL game staged in Berlin, at the historic Olympiastadion Berlin. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET in the German capital.

Laiatu Latu #97 of the Indianapolis Colts in 2025. (Source: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Local organisers and the league expect the stadium to be filled to capacity: roughly 72,000 fans are forecast to attend, marking a sold-out event for what is being billed as a landmark international fixture.

The scale of this event reflects the rapid rise of American football. With 11 of the league’s 32 teams holding marketing rights in Germany, organizers see this Berlin matchup as both a sporting spectacle and a strategic push into a prime European market.

Tickets for the event are reported to have sparked green-room levels of demand, mirroring previous Germany-based NFL games and underscoring how the league’s international footprint continues to grow.