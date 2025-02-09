How much did Lady Gaga charge to sing at the 2025 Super Bowl LIX Pregame?

Before the start of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Lady Gaga delivered a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack that took place on Bourbon Street in 2025. It was one of the most emotional moments of the night.

Accompanied by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, first responders and a local gospel choir, she performed her song “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. It was dedicated to the 14 people who lost their lives in the attack.

The presentation, which highlighted the community’s indomitable spirit, was pre-recorded near the Caesars Superdome, where the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is taking place.

Did Lady Gaga get paid for the Super Bowl LIX Pregame?

According to available information, Lady Gaga did not receive direct payment for her participation in the special segment of Super Bowl LIX. Just like her performance during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI in 2017, artists performing at these events do not receive compensation.

Lady Gaga recorded a tribute dedicated to the victims of the Los Angeles fires for Super Bowl 2025. (Source: @VogueMexico)

Her participation in the special segment of Super Bowl LIX, where she performed “Hold My Hand” on Bourbon Street, was a show of support for the victims of a terrorist attack that occurred in New Orleans. These types of performances tend to have a positive impact on public perception and on the careers of the stars.

How many times did Lady Gaga sing at the Super Bowl?

Lady Gaga, who released her new single “Abracadabra” on the same day as the 2025 Grammys, performed only once as the headlining artist at the Super Bowl, and that was during the edition held in 2017.

Her performance in honor of the victims, which took place at Super Bowl LIX, would be her second appearance on a stage related to the most-watched event in the entire NFL. Without a doubt, she is one of the most beloved stars.

Her halftime show at Super Bowl LI featured several hits, including “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” and “Bad Romance”. She started the performance at the top of the stadium, descending to the stage while singing “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land”.

