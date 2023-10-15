How to watch Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The home team is looking forward to winning this game to recover their winning record again. But that’s unlikely to happen knowing that the 49ers have one of the best quarterbacks available.

[Watch Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Browns have had a mixed bag of results so far this season. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, but lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. They bounced back with a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, but lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

The 49ers are unstoppable and it is very likely that they will win their 6th game of the season against the Browns. Last week they routed the Cowboys 42-10 in what was a key victory for Kyle Shanahan’s strategy.

When will Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers be played?

Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 15 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. This game is likely to be a little tougher than normal for the 49ers but they know how to win on the road.

Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday, October 15, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49erswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN