How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the favorite teams to reach the Super Bowl. After a massive 42-10 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, Dak Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

However, despite an 8-3 record, the Cowboys remain two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. That means they have no room for error this Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks. Pete Carroll’s team has suffered two consecutive losses and their playoff hopes could be at risk with a loss.

For the Dallas Cowboys, this is the beginning of one of the toughest stretches in the NFL as they will go up against the Seahawks, Philadelphia, the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.

When will Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks be played?

The Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks will play on Thursday, November 30, at 8:15 PM (ET). The Cowboys are trying to keep pace with the Eagles in the NFC East while the Seahawks are chasing the 49ers in the NFC West. Seattle could be in trouble for a wild card berth with a loss at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks in the US

The game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option to watch the game in the US is Amazon Prime Video.