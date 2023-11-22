How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Dallas Cowboys continue their quest to win a Super Bowl for the first time in 27 years when they host the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day. Dak Prescott wants to find redemption after last year’s crushing elimination in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders online free on Fubo]

However, the NFC East is right now controlled by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to an impressive win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Commanders have been a total disappointment considering all the hype around Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

Now, the Dallas Cowboys have no margin of error if they want to have a shot at home-field advantage and a bye week in the NFL. It’s important to remember that, after this game, the coming schedule is really tough with Seattle, Philadelphia, Buffalo and Miami.

When will Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders be played?

The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders will play on Thursday, November 23, at 4:30 PM (ET). The Cowboys are trying to keep pace with the Eagles in the NFC East while Ron Rivera might be coaching for his job in 2024.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders in the US

A new chapter in the rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders will be available in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option to watch the game in the US is CBS.