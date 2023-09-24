How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Visitors want to break a losing streak. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Chiefs opened the season with a loss against the Detroit Lions by 20-21, but during Week 2 they came out ahead and won their first game of the season against the Jaguars by 17-9.

The Bears are mired in a losing streak after losing the first two games of the season against the Green Bay Packers 20-38 and recently against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 17-27.

When will Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears be played?

Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 24 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The home team is a big favorite and they are Super Bowl championship defenders.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bearswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN