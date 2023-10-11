How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Kansas City Chiefs will encounter the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in week 6 of the 2023 NFL Season. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

The Chiefs come to this divisional matchup with four consecutive victories after losing in their opening game of the season. However, their 4-1 record doesn’t feel like in other occasions where the team looked solid across the roster. It’s the offense the unit that has been struggling more than the defense considering the high standard they have set for themselves.

The Broncos are among the most disappointing teams of the season, with a 1-4 record that reflect how they have been playing. Their only victory was against a poor team like the Chicago Bears as they threw away a 21-point lead in week 4. They should come across a drastic change to not choose to dismantle the team in the trade deadline.

When will Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos be played?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Denver Broncos in week 6 of the 2023 NFL Season this Thursday, October 12. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos in the US

The game between Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in week 6 of the 2023 NFL Season will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in local markets of the US. NBC in Kansas City and Amazon Prime Video in the rest of the country are the other options.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos in your country

The matchup can also be watched on DAZN worldwide, except for China and the United States.