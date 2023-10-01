How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The home plate wants to win everything at home and show no mercy. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The 49ers started the season winning and so far they haven’t stopped, three wins against Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7, Los Angeles Rams 30-23, New York Giants 30-12.

The Cardinals are not having a good season, they have a losing record of 1-2 but last week they won against the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 and ended a losing streak.

When will San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals be played?

San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 1 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The home team’s advantage is evident and they are favorites to win.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is Fox.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinalswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.