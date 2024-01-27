How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on January 28, 2024

San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions will face against each other in what will be the 2023-2024 NFL playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

The three most intriguing games of the season are on the horizon: the AFC and NFC championships, from which the two contenders will emerge to compete for the Super Bowl championship. Only four teams remain in contention.

Among them are the NFC leaders, the San Francisco 49ers, who recently edged out Green Bay with a narrow 24-21 victory. Their opponents will be the Detroit Lions, who secured fourth place in the regular season and have just defeated Tampa Bay 31-23.

When will San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions be played?

The 2023-2024 NFL playoff game between San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions will be played this Sunday, January 28 at 6:00 PM (ET).

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions in the US

This 2023-2024 NFL playoff game between San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023-2024 playoff game the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.