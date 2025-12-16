Insider blames Bryce Young after loss to Saints

The Carolina Panthers couldn’t take care of business when it mattered the most. Dave Canales’ team had a huge opportunity to stay strong in the divisional race, and they dropped it.

The New Orleans Saints got the best of them with a game-winning field goal. They were in control of their own destiny after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ collapse.

That’s why ESPN insider David Newton had some big words to say about Bryce Young. Essentially, he blamed the former No. 1 pick for the team’s shortcomings on Sunday.

ESPN insider says Bryce Young didn’t do enough

“Bryce Young needed to step up in his biggest December game in the NFL, and he didn’t do quite enough.” Newton wrote. “In the end, the quarterback, who went 15-for-24 for 163 yards and 1 touchdown, didn’t do enough.”

Granted, on the surface, Young’s numbers are far from impressive, and this was a game the Panthers just couldn’t afford to lose. Nevertheless, this was a subpar team effort overall.

Also, the Saints have been much better than their record shows, at least offensively, since Tyler Shough took the reins of the offense, and that’s just how divisional games usually go.