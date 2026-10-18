Russell Wilson predicts Chiefs will go all out for a WR amid Tyreek Hill’s legal issues

Russell Wilson is not afraid of making bold predictions and he has identified a key neccesity on the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite rumors of Tyreek Hill reuniting with his former team, the former quarterback thinks a blockbuster move is needed.

“I’m making a prediction right now, the Kansas City Chiefs make a big trade for a big time receiver that can get down the field,” Wilson said on NFL on CBS. And Wilson is not precisely wrong on suggesting that.

After losing Tyquan Thornton to an ankle injury, the rumors of getting Tyreek Hill back on the Chiefs grew. However, Hill is in the middle of resolving plenty of legal issues. Hence, for Wilson, a move before the November 10th trade deadline is needed.

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The Chiefs WR depth chart is very thin

As of now, the wideouts are very thin and not precisely big names. In fact, the Chiefs should be desperate to bring someone in. A deep threat is needed as quarterback Patrick Mahomes loves to launch it down the field. This is their healthy WR room:

"I'm making a prediction right now, the Kansas City Chiefs make a big trade for a big time receiver that can get down the field."@DangeRussWilson 👀 pic.twitter.com/rmPZjW9qCB — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2026

Xavier Worthy

Jalen Royals

Cyrus Allen

Nikko Remigio

Andrew Armstrong

Justin Watson

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Who can the Chiefs target?

While it is highly unlikely that the Chiefs can get a certified WR1 in the middle of the season, Russell Wilson is referring to someone that can get down field, and the Chiefs could definitely get a vertical weapon. These are some of the candidates:

Quentin Johnston – Los Angeles Chargers

Brian Thomas Jr. – Jacksonville Jaguars

Rashod Bateman – Baltimore Ravens

Key takeaways

Russell Wilson predicted the Kansas City Chiefs will trade for a receiver .

. The Chiefs lost wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to an ankle injury.

to an ankle injury. The NFL trade deadline is set for November 10th.