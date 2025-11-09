Is Alvin Kamara playing today for Saints vs Panthers in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

The New Orleans Saints‘ fan base is understandably discontent with the team’s performance this regular season. With a disappointing 1-8 record, the season appears all but lost as they prepare to face the Carolina Panthers. The team is battered by injuries, with the availability of key players such as Alvin Kamara uncertain ahead of the pivotal Week 10 matchup.

According to the official New Orleans Saints website, Alvin Kamara is listed as questionable for today’s game against the Carolina Panthers due to a knee injury. His potential absence could be a significant blow to a team that has struggled throughout the regular season, despite an impressive overall catch percentage of 82%.

If Kamara is unavailable, quarterback Spencer Rattler will need to rely on Chris Olave to help invigorate the offense against the Panthers. Additionally, Rattler can look to Kendre Miller, who has managed a perfect 100% catch rate in the seven games he has played this season.

On the other hand, the Panthers are cautious not to underestimate the Saints despite their struggles. Although New Orleans may appear to be an easy target to extend Carolina’s winning record, the Panthers acknowledge the challenge ahead, especially as they contend with their own absences, such as guard Chandler Zavala, who is sidelined with an elbow injury.

Other Saints players listed as questionable vs. Panthers

With Kamara’s status uncertain for today’s matchup against the Panthers, the New Orleans Saints face potential absences from other key defensive players. Tight End Jack Stoll, Defensive End Jonah Williams, and Defensive Tackle Bryan Bresee are among the players whose availability remains in doubt, with the team expected to make a last-minute decision on their participation.

Offensive Tackle Taliese Fuaga is the only player confirmed to be sidelined due to an ankle injury. The absence of these pivotal players could pose significant challenges for the Saints, as they form a crucial part of the team’s strategy heading into this critical game.

Despite being in a challenging position, expectations for this game remain high among the fan base, eager to see how New Orleans can rally during the final stretch of the regular season. A turnaround seems daunting, given their struggles to date, but the Saints are determined to stage a remarkable comeback.