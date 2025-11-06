Saints bolster Alvin Kamara’s support after trading Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints are going through a major rebuild. Despite the departure of Rashid Shaheed, the NFC South club still wants to remain competitive, which is why they have brought in additional help for Alvin Kamara.

During the 2025 NFL trade deadline, the Saints sent Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for fourth- and fifth-round draft picks. His exit left a vacancy on the 53-man roster, which the team has now filled.

On Thursday, the Saints announced that running back Audric Estime has been signed to the active roster. He will add depth to the position, with Alvin Kamara still serving as the team’s main offensive star.

The Saints are struggling with their running backs

Although Alvin Kamara is still regarded as one of the best running backs in the league, he has struggled to stay healthy enough to perform at the dominant level the team expects from him.

Entering Week 10, Kamara is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Audric Estime’s arrival is meant to provide depth at the position in case the starter continues to deal with health issues.

Kamara remains the RB1, with rookie Devin Neal as his backup. Estime now slots in as the third-string option, as Kendre Miller’s season ended on October 19 due to a knee injury.

The word “tanking” haunts the Saints

With a 1-8 record, the Saints’ chances of making the playoffs are virtually nonexistent. The team has endured a disappointing 2025 NFL season, and the word “tanking” seems to be looming larger than ever.

Many analysts believe the Saints should already be considering a rebuild in order to secure the No. 1 overall pick. However, the Tennessee Titans also sit at 1-8, meaning the battle for the league’s worst record — and the top draft selection — remains very much alive.