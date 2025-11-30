Is Baker Mayfield playing for Buccaneers vs Cardinals today in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season?

The NFL season is entering a crucial stage, and one of the divisions still far from being decided is the NFC South. Baker Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the always tough Arizona Cardinals, aiming to secure another win to stay atop their division.

According to the official NFL site, the quarterback’s status ahead of this game is listed as questionable. However, journalist Adam Schefter reported on X (formerly Twitter) that it’s likely Mayfield will be on the field alongside his teammates at Raymond James Stadium.

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a left shoulder injury, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source,” the insider revealed via @AdamSchefter.

Todd Bowles’ team will look to secure their seventh win of the season, which would help keep them atop the division, ahead of both the Panthers and the Falcons, their closest rivals.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What injury is plaguing Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield is once again demonstrating his gritty resolve as he navigates a low-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing (left) shoulder, an injury sustained during the loss to the Rams. While the sight of him in a sling post-game was alarming, subsequent MRI results showed no structural damage, leading to positive news for the Bucs.

Mayfield has progressed rapidly in practice and, despite being listed as questionable, is expected to start this week against the Cardinals. The team’s playoff hopes hinge on their signal-caller’s ability to manage the pain and perform, which may involve him wearing protective padding.

Bucs aim to stay on top

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the most crucial stretch of their season with the luxury of a three-game home stand at Raymond James Stadium. After starting the run against the Cardinals, the Bucs immediately face two consecutive divisional rivals: the Saints and the Falcons.

With the NFC South race intensely competitive, the outcome of this homestand will be paramount. Winning these games is non-negotiable for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to create distance from their challengers and decisively secure their position atop the division hierarchy.

