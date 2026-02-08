Is Cardi B attending Seahawks vs Patriots and performing with Bad Bunny at the 2026 Super Bowl LX?

Football chatter has been mingling with pop culture buzz in an unusual way. As the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots prepare to square off at the Super Bowl LX, an off‑field storyline involving music and celebrity has captured headlines alongside Xs and Os.

This year’s halftime show is set to be led by global star Bad Bunny, whose presence has already sparked conversations far beyond the NFL world. Amid that excitement, whispers about possible guest appearances have begun to swirl.

Many are wondering if rapper Cardi B could be one of them, since they have always shown a friendly relationship and even share a song together. While the rumors are strong, some details have already been confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Cardi B attend Super Bowl LX?

Although the NFL itself has not confirmed it, it is very likely that Cardi B will make an appearance. When the Patriots qualified for Super Bowl LX, the rapper congratulated the team members and posted on her social media, “We’re going to the Super Bowl!“.

Cardi B acknowledges the crowd during the game between the Falcons and the Patriots in 2025 (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The singer will be supporting her partner, wide receiver Stefon Diggs. She has already been seen at several games, so this time is unlikely to be an exception. Despite this, many wonder whether this will be her only appearance or if she will also join Bad Bunny on stage during the halftime show.

Advertisement

Will Cardi B sing with Bad Bunny during the halftime show?

Since Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner, fans and viewers have been trying to find out if he will be joined by any other artists. One of the names mentioned most frequently is Cardi B, and this week speculation grew following a comment from Diggs.

Advertisement

During an interview at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, the NFL player hinted at a possible collaboration between the artists, fueling further rumors. When asked directly if she would go on stage, he joked, “I don’t know, we can call and ask her“, before singing a portion of a song.

Many believe the rapper could be one of the special guests, since she and Bad Bunny share a track with J Balvin: “I Like It“. Released in 2018, it was part of Cardi B’s album Invasion of Privacy.

Advertisement