Why did Carson Wentz momentarily leave the Vikings vs Browns Week 5 game in London?

The Minnesota Vikings are facing a challenging showdown against the Cleveland Browns, and anticipation was built over whether quarterback Carson Wentz make a return to the field. Wentz exited the game before the conclusion of the second quarter, leaving as the Browns were in possession of the ball, sparking concern and speculation among fans and analysts alike.

In a challenging matchup where the Vikings and the Browns found themselves tied at the end of the second quarter, anxiety rippled through the Vikings fan base as their quarterback left the field due to shoulder discomfort. This potential setback threatened to be catastrophic for the team as the game progressed.

Amidst this uncertainty, the Browns sought to capitalize on the situation by attempting to score a touchdown, a prospect that fortunately did not materialize for the Vikings. As halftime unfolded and speculation swirled around Wentz’s potential return, fans remained on edge, deeply concerned about the quarterback’s condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Carson Wentz momentarily leave the Vikings?

Carson Wentz momentarily left the field due to a left shoulder discomfort. Despite the Vikings updated fans via social media regarding Wentz’s status, noting that he headed directly to the medical tent after experiencing discomfort in his left shoulder, the player returned for the second half of the game.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

With the situation resolved, the Vikings now have the opportunity to make a significant impact in their upcoming game in London. This matchup is part of the NFL’s international expansion efforts, aimed at bringing the highest level of American football to countries with a substantial fan base.

Advertisement

Vikings’ injury report for Browns’ game

Despite Wentz’s challenging situation in the recent game against the Browns, the quarterback will not be placed on the injury list. However, the Vikings will be missing six players for the upcoming matchup, as they are listed as Out. Notably, quarterback JJ McCarthy headlines those sidelined by injuries.

Advertisement

This is the full list: