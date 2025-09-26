Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes get latest update on Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy ahead of Ravens game

Xavier Worthy has become an important piece in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, standing out as one of the most explosive receivers in Patrick Mahomes’ passing game. However, his participation was interrupted in recent weeks due to an injury that kept him sidelined for nearly three full games, during which Andy Reid’s team went 1-2.

Worthy’s absence created a challenge for the Chiefs’ offense, which had to redistribute passing options and rely on other receivers to keep the rhythm in Mahomes’ aerial attack. Throughout his recovery, the medical staff and coaches closely monitored his progress to avoid setbacks.

Fans and analysts closely followed Worthy’s progress, wondering if his return could directly impact the effectiveness of Kansas City’s offense. Anticipation grew as Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens approached, where Reid’s Chiefs will look to reaffirm their offensive performance.

Will Worthy play against the Ravens?

The Chiefs can finally smile, as Worthy will be back this Sunday for the Week 4, as reported NFL insider Field Yates. The young receiver will resume his role as one of Kansas City’s primary weapons in the passing game. His return gives the team a significant boost, both in talent and morale.

Xavier Worthy of the Chiefs

The impact of Worthy’s return

Kansas City’s start has been inconsistent, with a record that reflects issues in closing out games and stabilizing their offense. Worthy’s presence could be a decisive factor in strengthening his connection with Mahomes and raising the team’s chances of success in this early stretch of the season.

With Rashee Rice suspended, Worthy’s absence had posed a difficult challenge for Reid. Now, the Chiefs’ head coach will have an added weapon to bring stability against opponents like Baltimore, who are also looking to secure their place in the standings.