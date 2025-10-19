Trending topics:
Is Darnell Mooney playing tonight for Falcons against 49ers on SNF in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

Michael Penix Jr., Darnell Mooney, and the Atlanta Falcons are determined to stay competitive in the NFC South as they look to secure a win against the San Francisco 49ers in a new edition of SNF.

By Matías Persuh

Darnell Mooney #1 of the Atlanta Falcons.
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesDarnell Mooney #1 of the Atlanta Falcons.

The trip to Levi’s Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers presents a high-risk challenge for the Atlanta Falcons, who are determined to keep pace in the NFC South. In a new edition of Sunday Night Football this NFL season, Michael Penix Jr. and Darnell Mooney’s team aims to bring home a resounding victory from the Bay Area.

The main question for head coach Raheem Morris is whether he will have one of Michael Penix Jr.’s key offensive weapons available, as Mooney enters this crucial game listed as questionable.

According to NFL injury expert Jesse Morse, via his official X account (formerly Twitter), the availability of the wide receiver for the game against the 49ers will be a game-time decision, so there’s still no confirmation on his status.

Casey Washington is listed right behind Mooney on the Falcons’ depth chart, providing one of the offensive alternatives Atlanta will rely on to overcome a tough home defense.

Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney #1 of the Atlanta Falcons.

What injury is plaguing Mooney?

The status of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers remains highly uncertain as he battles a persistent hamstring injury.

Mooney, who has been listed as questionable for the road contest, was a limited participant in practice earlier this week before missing the final session, injecting a pessimistic note into his availability.

Head Coach Raheem Morris has expressed being “feeling good” about Mooney playing, but given that the speedster has missed significant time since suffering the hamstring strain in Week 4, his uncertain status puts a significant dent in the Falcons’ downfield passing attack against a tough 49ers defense.

A high-risk visit to the Bay Area

Tonight’s clash at Levi’s Stadium is an absolutely massive proving ground for the Atlanta Falcons. An upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers would not only extend their current winning streak but is necessary to significantly elevate their standing in the NFC playoff picture. This demanding road win is the critical next step the Falcons need to take to validate their season and be taken seriously as a contender.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
