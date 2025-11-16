Trending topics:
Is Davante Adams playing today for Rams vs Seahawks in Week 11 of 2025 NFL season?

The Los Angeles Rams face off in a massive Week 11 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Will they have wide receiver Davante Adams available to play?

By Bruno Milano

Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams
© Harry How/Getty ImagesDavante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams is a menacing weapon. Therefore, as the Los Angeles Rams face off in a vital game against the Seattle Seahawks, everyone is wondering if the wide receiver will suit up after battling an injury throughout the week.

Adams appeared to deal with an oblique injury. However, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Adams is expected to play. The Rams have been in love with Adams ever since he arrived.

The former New York Jet arrived this season to be one of Matthew Stafford‘s key weapons and he has delivered. Adams is on pace to get 1,000 yards and has scored nine touchdowns in nine games.

The Rams might have a top 3 WR duo in the NFL

When you think about what Davante Adams has made this season, you’d assume he is the team’s WR1, but he isn’t. This Rams offense is so explosive, he puts up star numbers without being the primary target for Matthew Stafford.

Then Puka Nacua appears, the actual WR1 of the team. Puka leads the NFL in targets (79), and receiving first downs (40) in only eight games played. Nacua has racked up 775 yards and has four touchdowns. He is a superstar.

The Rams formula is simple yet unstoppable

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Still, so far no one has been able to defend against the Rams, who have a clear formula to kill their opponents slowly but surely.

Stafford will usually look for Nacua as the drive develops. Nacua is tasked with moving the chains (as you can see by his first downs). Then, once the Rams are in the red zone, it’s Davante Adams’ territory (as you can see by him leading in receiving touchdowns this season). Will the Seahawks stop it? That remains to be seen, but it will be a wonderful game all around.

