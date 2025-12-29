What happens if Rams win or lose vs Falcons tonight on MNF in 2025 NFL Week 17?

The Los Angeles Rams face the Atlanta Falcons in a decisive Week 17 matchup of the 2025 NFL regular season, a game that carries major implications for postseason positioning on both sides. With the playoff picture tightening, Los Angeles enters the week aware that its path is no longer tied to the NFC West title, but rather to securing the best possible wild-card seed.

After the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams were officially eliminated from contention for winning the NFC West division. That result locked the Rams into either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, a distinction that has historically meant little in terms of approach for head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams’ blown fourth-quarter lead against the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the season looks even more costly now, as it removed their remaining margin for error within the division race. That loss guaranteed Los Angeles would open the postseason on the road, regardless of how the final two games play out.

At this point, Los Angeles is locked into either the fifth or sixth seed in the NFC, no matter what happens elsewhere. The most likely scenario places the Rams in the No. 5 spot, which would send them on the road to face the eventual winner of the NFC South in the NFL wild-card round.

What happens if Rams win vs Falcons?

If the Rams beat the Falcons on Monday night and then defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and draw the NFC South champion in the first round. That division winner will be decided by a high-stakes showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in the regular season finale.

The Rams’ simplest path to the fifth seed is winning their final two games. By taking care of business against Atlanta and Arizona, Los Angeles eliminates all external variables and secures a wild-card matchup against either Carolina or Tampa Bay.

What happens if Rams lose vs Falcons?

If the Rams lose to the Falcons, the door opens for a slide to the No. 6 seed. Should Los Angeles fall to Atlanta but rebound against Arizona, and if the 49ers beat the Seahawks, the Rams would drop to sixth place and face a more challenging road matchup, most likely against the Philadelphia Eagles rather than the NFC South winner.

In that scenario, San Francisco would win the NFC West, Seattle would move into the No. 5 seed, and the Rams would enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed. That outcome would send Los Angeles on the road to face either the Eagles or the Bears in the first round, with Philadelphia remaining the most probable opponent based on current standings.

