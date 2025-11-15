Matthew Stafford’s key weapon closes in on historic double-digit TD milestone with the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL. There’s no doubt about it. The offense works as a Swiss clock, timed to perfection and most of it is because Matthew Stafford is having an MVP-like season. One of the reasons he is having such a good season is thanks to his receivers, and one of them is close to reach a historic milestone.

While Davante Adams is no longer on the ‘best WR in the NFL‘ argument, he is still an absolute stud despite his 32 years of age. According to NBC Sports, there are only two players in NFL history to have a 10-or-more receving touchdows in a given season with three different teams. Adams has nine with the Rams, one more, and he’ll join that elite club.

Brandon Marshall did it with the Jets, Bears, and Broncos. Meanwhile, Terrell Owens did it with the Cowboys, Eagles, and 49ers. Adams has done it with the Packers and the Raiders.

Rams are spamming Adams in the redzone

While the Rams understand Adams will not be a a 1,600-yard receiver, they still give him between six and 10 targets a game. Most of them are in the redzone. Adams has 42 catches this year and more than 20% of them have been touchdowns. He has nine scores in nine games.

Adams is on pace to reach 1,000 yards as he has 568 already. He leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns, something that he has done twice in his career. in 2020, he had 18, and in 2022, he had 14. The three-time All Pro is still delivering.

Adams is looking to climb on an all-time list too

Davante Adams has 112 career-touchdowns. This puts him eighth on the all-time list. He is four away from tying Antonio Gates, and nine away from catching none other than Larry Fitzgerald.

Adams is solidifying his Hall of Fame career by scoring touchdowns left, right, and center. Matthew Stafford is clearly enjoying having him on the team, as he knows that Adams’ release is so fast, he will pretty much be open every single time for either fades or slants.