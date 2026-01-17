Why is George Kittle not playing today for 49ers vs Seahawks in NFC Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers have battled all season. They have lost many star players to injury at some point such as Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Brock Purdy. Despite this, they were close to winning the NFC West, and George Kittle was a key factor in staying competitive.

However, a loss in Week 18 against the Seahawks changed all their plans. They lost a valuable week of rest and had to face the playoffs on the road. Surprisingly, they overcame their first obstacle by defeating the Eagles.

Now, trying to reach the Super Bowl, a rematch with Seattle is looming, but in devastating news, Kittle will not be available. Another heavy blow in a year plagued by injuries across the roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why is George Kittle not playing today for 49ers against Seahawks in 2026 NFL playoffs?

George Kittle is not playing today for the 49ers against the Seahawks in the 2026 NFL playoffs because he suffered an Achilles injury last week in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He is out for the rest of the season.

Who is out for 49ers against Seahawks in Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Brandon Aiyuk are out for the 49ers against the Seahawks. Their inactives are: Isaac Guerendo (RB), Jordan Watkins (WR), Brandon Parker (OL), Robert Beal Jr. (DL), Kevin Givens (DL), Sebastian Valdez (DL), and Ji’Ayir Brown (S).

Advertisement

see also Kyle Shanahan confirms final decision on Fred Warner playing for 49ers vs Seahawks in Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs

Who is inactive and out for Seahawks vs 49ers?

The inactives for the Seattle Seahawks are: Jared Ivey (LB), Josh Jones (T), Bryce Cabeldue (G), Mason Richman (T), and Rylie Mills (DE). Also out are Elijah Arroyo (TE) and Chazz Surratt (LB).